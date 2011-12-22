* Important to restore liquidity to economy - UniCredit MD

* Italy tapped overall 116 bln euros from ECB - sources

* Intesa, UniCredit shares outperform sector (Adds comments, background, shares)

MILAN, Dec 22 Italy's two top banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo will use cheap European Central Bank three-year liquidity to help fund Italian industry and families, managers at the two lenders said in newspaper interviews on Thursday.

"... we raised liquidity at favourable costs to be directed at the real economy," the chairman of Intesa Sanpaolo's management board Andrea Beltratti said in Il Sole 24 Ore.

The ECB's first ever offer of three-year loans on Wednesday drew demand for a massive 489 billion euros from 523 banks across Europe. The ECB's offer of cheap funding aims to bolster banks finances strained by the euro zone debt crisis as well as reduce the threat of a credit crunch.

More than a dozen Italian banks, including UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, tapped the ECB for 116 billion euros, sources told Reuters.

The Italian total includes 40.4 billion euros of state-backed bank bonds which were used as collateral for the loans. But banks could also offer other types of collateral for the ECB loans, such as government bonds for example.

"At this moment the important thing is to restore liquidity conditions for the productive system, giving support to companies and families," UniCredit Managing Director Roberto Nicastro told La Stampa.

There is speculation that some banks will use the ECB funds not to boost the real economy but for carry trades on investment in high-yielding government bonds.

Nicastro said it was not easy to estimate how far the new liquidity would help cut borrowing costs but said "tendentially it can lead to better credit conditions."

Nicastro said there had been a marked decrease in requests for loans from companies possibly because many firms were restraining themselves.

Of the 40.4 billion euros of state-backed bank bonds used as collateral for the ECB loans, UniCredit tapped 7.5 billion euros while Intesa Sanpaolo took up 12 billion euros.

The ECB funding at a 1 percent interest rate "can ease but not resolve the tensions on financing costs of intermediaries and hence for final debtors," Beltratti said.

"Only with a lasting narrowing of the spread will it be possible to structurally reduce the cost of credit," he said.

Intesa shares were up 1.9 percent at 0822 GMT and UniCredit up 1.7 percent. The STOXX Europe 600 bank index was up 1.45 percent. (Writing by Stephen Jewkes and Nigel Tutt. Editing by Jane Merriman)