* 83 pct of mid/long-term 2011 funding completed

* Could do without wholesale funding through end-2012

* Q2 net profit 41 mln euros, poll forecast 690.7 mln euros

* Shares up 6.26 pct after hitting record low, sector down

(Adds CEO comment)

By Ian Simpson

MILAN, Aug 5 Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo SpA has its wholesale funding covered through next year as it moves to protect itself from the euro zone debt crisis, the country's biggest retail bank said on Friday.

With shares in the bank pounded to a record low, Chief Executive Corrado Passera said Intesa Sanpaolo had helped insulate itself from soaring borrowing costs by completing 83 percent of its 2011 medium and long-term funding in July.

Intesa Sanpaolo has also secured medium and long-term wholesale funding for all of 2011 and could do without it through 2012, although that is not the bank's plan, he said.

"We can go along for at least two years without tapping the wholesale market but I'm sure the market will be back before then," Passera told analysts on a conference call after the bank posted second-quarter results.

Intesa Sanpaolo and fellow banking powerhouse UniCredit have been pummelled since a sell-off in Italian banking shares and government bonds began early last month.

Yields on Italian government bonds have jumped to 14-year highs on fears that Italy, the euro zone's third-biggest economy, could be on the verge of a Greek-style financial crisis because of its huge debt, weak economic growth and political instability.

The sell-off has pulled down Italian bank market valuations to lows last seen at the depth of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

Intesa's stock price has dropped nearly 30 percent over the past month and earlier on Friday hit a record low. But it rebounded to close up 6.26 percent at 1.307 euros while the STOXX Europe 600 banking sector index fell 0.98 pct.

ITALIAN EXPOSURE

Intesa Sanpaolo is highly exposed to Italian government debt, with 64 billion euros, or 79 percent, of its sovereign debt holdings in Italian securities, according to slides in its presentation to analysts.

Passera defended the performance of the Italian economy, saying it had all the elements needed to deliver growth.

"The disappointing performance of our stock is certainly due to the excessively negative view of our country by the market and the fact that Intesa Sanpaolo is seen as a proxy for Italy," he said.

Intesa Sanpaolo held Greek government debt of 559 million euros at the end of June. Irish debt totalled 187 million euros and Portuguese debt was 45 million euros.

Greek debt maturing by 2020 was 99 million euros with an impairment of 25 million euros.

Second-quarter net profit was 741 million euros, up 12.1 percent from the year before and ahead of a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/ forecast of 690.69 million euros. The results were boosted by trading profits underpinned by capital gains.

Analysts called the results in line with expectations.

"In this market, the lack of surprises is good news. Clearly the sovereign remains the key driver for the equity valuation," said one analyst.

UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, reported forecast-beating net profits on Wednesday and said it could meet analysts' forecasts for the year.

Among other banks posting results on Friday, Royal Bank of Scotland slid to a pretax loss of 678 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in the second quarter, bruised by writedowns on Greek government bonds and Irish customers struggling to repay loans. (Editing by David Cowell and Greg Mahlich)