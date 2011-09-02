LONDON, Sept 2 * Intesa doesn't need new capital-CEO

* Bank has already completed funding needs for 2011-CEO

* Says IMF estimate on banking capital needs "a bit rash"

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 2 Intesa Sanpaolo , Italy's biggest retail bank, does not need another capital increase and has already secured its funding requirements for 2011, its chief executive said on Friday, adding he saw no major liquidity problems.

Italian banks have come under pressure in recent weeks because of the spreading debt crisis and are seen as vulnerable because of their vast holdings in Italian government bonds.

But Intesa's chief executive Corrado Passera said the bank did not need to change its targets because of the crisis, nor to raise fresh capital -- having completed a 5 billion euro capital increase earlier this year.

"We have no plans to raise fresh capital. We were ahead (of others) on our capital increase. What needed to be done has been done," he said on the sidleines of a business forum in Cernobbio.

He also said there were no major liquidity issues, although he ackowledged that the debt crisis was making raising funds more "complicated", citing a reluctance by U.S. banks to lend to European banks.

He added, however, that Intesa had already secured "more than 100 percent" of its funding needs for 2011.

Earlier the managing director of UniCredit , Italy's biggest bank by assets, said his bank had absolutely no funding problems.

The International Monetary Fund has estimated that European banks could face a capital shortfall of 200 billion euros, a European source told Reuters on Wednesday, but bankers and policymakers across the continent have rejected that figure and Passera was no exception.

"I think it is a bit rash. The estimates are based on the hypothesis that the EU will not be able to manage the sovereign debt crisis. I would not be so sure that the EU will not be able to do this." (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Francesca Landini; Editing by Greg Mahlich)