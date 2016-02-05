BRIEF-VKJ Infra Developers to raise funds to implement business expansion of co
* Says to raise funds for implement business expansion of company
MILAN Feb 5 Intesa Sanpaolo has seen flight-to-quality deposit inflows in January from other Italian banks but "not in a significant or extraordinary" scale, Chief Executive Carlo Messina said on Friday.
"They (inflows) are growing but not more than they were growing last year," he told a press conference.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
* Says it plans to acquire remaining 49 percent stake in investment firm for 920 million yuan ($133.64 million)