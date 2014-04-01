TURIN, Italy, April 1 The top investor in
Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is not
considering cutting its holding in the bank, its chairman said
on Tuesday.
"We are not considering the sale of stakes in Intesa
Sanpaolo, but we are following what is happening on the market,"
Luca Remmert, head of the Compagnia di San Paolo, told
reporters.
U.S. fund BlackRock in February became Intesa's
second biggest shareholder, and the bank's CEO Carlo Messina
said last week he hoped more international players would make
investments.
(Reporting by Gianni Montani, writing by Silvia Aloisi)