MILAN Feb 28 Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's
largest retail bank, is not interested at all in acquisitions in
Russia, a spokesman said on Tuesday, denying previous comments
made by a senior executive.
"I categorically deny that the bank is interested in
acquisitions in Russia," a bank's spokesman said in Milan.
Earlier on Tuesday the head of Intesa Sanpaolo's Russian
unit, Antonio Fallico, said it was likely the subsidiary would
look into buying another bank in Russia.
Fallico was speaking on the sidelines of an economic forum
in Russia's southern city of Sochi.
