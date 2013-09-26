BRIEF-Kumho Industrial signs 110.44 bln won contract with Korea Asset In Trust
* Says it signed 110.44 billion won contract with Korea Asset In Trust Co Ltd to construct apartments
MILAN, Sept 26 Market rumours that Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo could rescue struggling domestic rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena are "groundless", two sources close to Intesa said on Thursday.
"The hypothesis of helping MPS is totally groundless," said a source close to Intesa Sanpaolo.
A second source close to Intesa's shareholders said "MPS must resolve its problems by itself."
Intesa's shares fell 4 percent to 1.60 euros, with traders citing market rumours that a clash between CEO Enrico Cucchiani and supervisory board chairman Giovanni Bazoli was linked to the possibility of Intesa rescuing Monte dei Paschi - an idea seen as opposed by Cucchiani.
Intesa Sanpaolo declined to comment.
(Reporting by Paola Arosio)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Christian Savings Incorporated's (formerly known as New Zealand Baptist Savings & Development Society Incorporated) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Positive Outlook and its Short-Term IDR at 'B'. A full list rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND VIABILITY RATING The affirmation of Christian Savings' IDRs and Positive Outloo
WASHINGTON, March 2 The Financial Stability Oversight Council, made up of all major U.S. financial regulators, met late on Thursday afternoon and reviewed its designation of a nonbank firm as "too big to fail," according to a statement from the Treasury Department.