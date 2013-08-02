MILAN Aug 2 Intesa Sanpaolo CEO Enrico
Cucchiani said on Friday there could be a wave of
recapitalisations and consolidation in the European banking
industry after an upcoming asset-quality review and stress tests
by European regulators.
He said his bank would have to be "prepared" for such a wave
of consolidation, without elaborating on whether he thought
Intesa would be part of it either as a potential buyer or a
prey.
He said, however, that his bank would not be interested in
consolidation of the Italian banking industry.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)