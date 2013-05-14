MILAN May 14 Net profit at Intesa Sanpaolo,
Italy's biggest retail bank, fell by 62 percent in the first
quarter but still came in slightly above expectations thanks to
strong fees, the lender said on Tuesday.
The bank reported a net profit of 306 million euros compared
with 804 million euros in the first three months of 2012, when
the result was helped by a buyback of its own bonds. A consensus
of 8 analysts compiled by Reuters forecast a net profit of 250
million euros.
Loan loss provisions rose by 20 percent to 1.17 billion
euros as bad loans continued to increase in crisis-hit Italy.
Like other Italian lenders, Intesa has been struggling to
keep a lid on mounting bad debts as Italy's economy battles
through its longest recession in 20 years. In 2012, it set aside
4.7 billion euros to cover for bad loans.
The Basel III compliant common equity ratio, a key measure
of financial strenght, rose by 10 basis points to 10.7 percent -
one of the strongest in Italy.
The first-quarter result marks a return to profit for
Intesa, which had booked a loss of 83 million euros in the last
three months of 2012 due to losses in its Hungarian unit.
(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)