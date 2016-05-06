MILAN May 6 Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, posted a forecast-beating net profit in the first quarter thanks to lower loan loss charges, but net commissions fell 11 percent due to turbulent financial markets.

Intesa confirmed its target of paying a generous 3 billion euros in cash dividends on its 2016 results.

Net profit in the first three months of the year came in at 806 million euros, down from 1.06 billion euros a year ago but above an analyst consensus of 713 million euros.

This was helped by lower provisions on bad loans, which at 694 million euros were down 25 percent from the previous three-month period - the lowest quarterly provisions since 2011.

The bank's fully-loaded CET 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, was unchanged at 13.1 percent at the end of March.

Net interest income, a measure of how much money a retail bank makes from its core lending business, fell by 3.7 percent on a quarterly basis and 4.6 percent when compared with a year ago, indicating the challenges faced by banks as they grapple with negative interest rates.

Intesa has in recent years shifted its business model towards its more lucrative asset management operations, but market turmoil since the start of the year weighed on commissions. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)