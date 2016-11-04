MILAN Nov 4 Intesa Sanpaolo posted a 13 percent decline in its third quarter net profit due to higher loan loss provisions and lower revenues, though its core capital strengthened further.

Net profit came in at 628 million euros, down from 722 million euros a year ago but above an average analyst consensus of 552 million euros.

The bank said it had booked loan loss charges of 917 million euros in the third quarter, in line with the second quarter but up from 769 million euros in the same period of 2015.

The common equity tier 1 ratio, a closely watched measure of financial strength, rose to 13 percent from 12.9 percent at the end of June - one of the strongest levels in Italy.

The bank said it expected net profits in 2016 to be above last year's, adding this was compatible with its pledge to distribute 3 billion euros of cash dividends.

