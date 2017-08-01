FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intesa Q2 net profit beats forecasts
August 1, 2017 / 11:25 AM / in 2 days

Intesa Q2 net profit beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Net profit at Intesa Sanpaolo fell 7 percent in the second quarter of the year but still beat analyst forecasts thanks to a strong rise in trading income.

Net profit came in at 837 million euros compared with 901 million euros a year ago. A consensus forecast from five analysts compiled by Reuters had net income at 675 million euros.

The stated profit figure totalled 4.34 billion euros, boosted by a 3.5 billion euros cash injection from the Italian government to offset the impact of Intesa taking on the good assets of two Veneto-based lenders.

Trading income in the quarter was 365 million euros, up sharply from 226 million euros in the first quarter.

The pro-forma fully loaded CET 1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, came in at 13 percent - one of the highest in Italy.

The bank said results were in line with its goal of paying 3.4 billion euros in cash dividends on its 2017 accounts.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

