(Adds share reaction, analyst comment)

MILAN May 6 Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's biggest retail bank, beat first-quarter net profit forecasts thanks to lower loan loss charges, but net commissions fell 11 percent due to turbulent financial markets.

Net profit in the first three months of the year came in at 806 million euros ($921 million), Intesa said on Friday, down from 1.06 billion euros a year ago but above analysts' average forecast of 713 million euros.

This was helped by lower provisions on bad loans, which at 694 million euros were down 25 percent from the previous three-month period - the lowest since 2011.

Intesa confirmed its target of paying 3 billion euros in cash dividends on its 2016 results and the bank's fully-loaded CET 1 capital ratio - a key measure of financial strength - was unchanged at 13.1 percent, one of the highest in Europe.

However, operating revenues fell 11 percent from a year ago.

This was due to a 4.6 percent decline in net interest income, a measure of how much money a retail bank makes from its core lending business - indicating the challenges faced by banks as they grapple with negative interest rates.

Intesa has in recent years shifted its business model towards more lucrative asset management operations, but market turmoil since the start of the year weighed on commissions.

Shares pared losses after a 2.5 percent decline in early trade but remained in negative territory, shedding 0.5 percent to 2.2 euros by 1209 GMT.

"These are good though not brilliant results," said Vincenzo Longo of broker IG. "The only flaw is the level of revenues which is quite low, but this remains one of Europe's most solid banks."

($1 = 0.8753 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Gianluca Semeraro; Editing by Mark Potter)