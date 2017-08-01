UPDATE 1-Intesa net profit boosted by state cash linked to Veneto deal

* Underlying net profit falls but still tops forecasts

* State paid 3.5 bln euros to shield Intesa from Veneto deal

* Messina rules out extra dividend (Adds details on Veneto banks impact, fees, NPLs, shares)

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Second-quarter profit at Intesa Sanpaolo, Italy's top retail bank, was boosted by a 3.5 billion euro ($4 billion) capital injection from the state to offset the impact of its acquisition of the good assets of two failing regional banks.

Stripping out the government cash, net profit fell 7 percent to 837 million euros but still beat an analyst consensus forecast of 675 million euros thanks to a strong rise in trading income.

Intesa agreed in June to take on the best bits of Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, which have been wound down by Italy, on condition that the deal would not harm its capital ratios and dividend policy.

As a result, the government is paying a total of 5.2 billion euros to Intesa and giving it guarantees of up to 12 billion euros to shield it from any unexpected loss.

The deal, coupled with a state bailout of Monte dei Paschi di Siena has removed a systemic risk for Italian banks and boosted the sector's shares. Critics say it was effectively a free gift to Intesa, but the bank has defended its role.

"Our intervention saved the entire banking system from very high costs," CEO Carlo Messina said, adding that a collapse of the two banks would have cost the Italian financial industry 12 billion euros to protect the lenders depositors.

A failure of the two lenders, based in the rich northeastern Veneto region, would have also hurt the entire domestic economy, he said.

Still, Intesa said the integration of the two lenders will have a positive effect on its own profit from next year, without giving a precise estimate.

Thanks to the state contribution, its pro-forma fully loaded CET 1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, came in at 13 percent - one of the highest in Europe.

The bank confirmed its goal of paying 3.4 billion euros in dividends on its 2017 accounts. Answering an analyst question on how he planned to spend an 800 million euro capital gain - resulting from the sale of a unit and to be booked in the second half of 2017 - Messina ruled out an extra dividend.

As Italian banks grapple with 350 billion euros of gross bad loans accumulated during a painful recession, Intesa reduced its stock of soured debts by 10 billion euros in the past 21 months.

The decline was mostly down to recoveries rather than disposals, Messina said, adding his main goal remained that of "not giving money to private equity funds" interested in buying bad debt.

Intesa's shares fell 0.8 percent by 1457 GMT with analysts saying results were broadly in line with expectations. Its shares have risen 31 percent over the past six months compared with a 14 percent rise for the euro zone banking index. ($1 = 0.8457 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by David Evans)