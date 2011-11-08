* Q3 net profit seen down 60 pct vs Q2 at 286 mln euros

* Focus on Italian bond holdings, funding strains

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Nov 8 Intesa Sanpaolo , Italy's biggest retail bank, is expected to report a 60 percent quarterly drop in profits when it releases results on Tuesday, hit by a slump in trading income due to writedowns on its domestic government bond holdings.

Intesa kicks off the third-quarter reporting season for Italian commercial banks and investors will be looking past the headline figures to focus on how it is seeking to counter the impact of a spreading debt crisis that has sucked in the euro zone's third largest economy.

Having completed a 5 billion-euro capital increase in June, Intesa is the only lender among the country's top five banks that does not need to raise further capital to meet tougher requirements set by the European Banking Authority last month.

It said on Oct. 27 that taking into account EBA's capital buffer criteria, its Core Tier 1 solvency ratio stood at 9.2 percent of assets -- one of the highest in Italy and above the 9 percent threshold required by EBA.

With dividend and bonus cuts expected to play a key role in helping European bank recapitalisation efforts, Intesa's foundation shareholders say they have been reassured on 2011 dividend payments.

Nevertheless, Intesa is the Italian bank most exposed to the country's sovereign risk, with 64 billion euros in Italian bonds -- or 80 percent of its sovereign holdings. Funds see it as a proxy to sell Italian bonds.

The bank's shares have plunged since a sell-off in Italian assets began in early July and with government bond yields soaring to new record highs, the stock has shed 19 percent of its value in the past week alone.

In a letter to Corriere della Sera daily on Sunday, Intesa's chief executive Corrado Passera praised a campaign by ordinary citizens to buy Italian bonds and said his bank was ready to scrap subscription fees for a "let's buy Italy's debt" day.

However, Intesa cut its exposure to Italy's sovereign paper by 10 billion euros in the second quarter of the year.

Mark-downs on the value of the Italian bonds in its portfolio are expected by analysts to in part drive third-quarter net profit down to 286 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters Estimates. The bank made a net profit of 510 million euros in the same period of 2010 and 741 million euros in the previous quarter.

Another key issue for investors will be funding, as Italian banks have been effectively shut out of the wholesale debt market and are increasingly relying on the European Central Bank for borrowing.

Intesa said in slides last month it had opened three-month refinancing agreements worth 15 billion euros with the ECB in July to optimise its costs of funding.

The bank has said its liquidity and funding situation allows it to overcome current market difficulties and that it could do without tapping the wholesale market for the rest of this year and next if needed.

Analysts said they would look for indications on its funding strategy for next year, when it faces 22 billion euros in medium- and long-term maturities, although the general view was that it would not have difficulties thanks to its ability to tap the retail network.

