* Q3 net profit falls 29 pct from Q2, up 3 percent yr/yr

* Greek writedown 593 mln euros, trading loss 74 mln

* Core revenues better than expected, dividend confirmed

* Says to cut 5,000 jobs vs 3,000 in previous plan

* Bank has 18.5 bln euros in financing agreements with ECB (Adds further details, analyst's comments)

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Nov 8 Intesa Sanpaolo , Italy's biggest retail bank, stuck to its plan to pay a dividend for 2011 on Tuesday as it announced deeper than expected job cuts that will further trim costs in the face of the sovereign debt crisis.

Reporting a 29 percent quarterly fall in net income due to a 593 million euro ($815 million) writedown on Greek debt and trading losses, Chief Executive Corrado Passera said he had reached a deal with unions for 5,000 job cuts by the end of 2013, up from 3,000 cuts announced in April.

For those cuts, Intesa booked 471 million euros of restructuring charges. Staff redeployments, previously estimated at 5,000, will now be reduced to 3,000, he said.

The bank's third-quarter net income came in at 527 million euros, compared with 510 million euros a year ago and 741 million euros in the second quarter.

Analysts said that stripping out one-off items, including a tax credit of 894 million euros, net income was slightly ahead of a consensus market forecast of around 320 million euros, adding core revenues looked solid.

Net interest income was up 5 percent from the previous quarter, above forecasts, while costs declined more than expected and loan losses were also lower than estimated.

ITALY BOND BUYING

Passera said in a conference call with analysts that despite "very difficult" market conditions the bank, the most exposed to Italy's sovereign debt among domestic lenders, will maintain its dividend policy and continue to invest in government bonds.

Slides showed Intesa's exposure to Italian government bonds stood at 63.4 billion euros at the end of September, compared with 64.5 billion euros at the end of June.

"We are not going to change our policy on sovereign exposure, we will keep investing the best part of our liquidity in government bonds, Italian government bonds," Passera said.

"The rise in the spread (between Italian and German bonds) is certainly a cause for concern but we believe Italy will meet all its obligations and progressively reduce its debt," he said.

Nevertheless the bank reported a trading loss of 74 million euros compared with a profit of 541 million euros in the second quarter, which analysts had predicted because of a mark-down of Italian government bond holdings in Intesa's trading book.

Intesa did not quantify the mark-down, but said the potential loss if it had to sell financial securities available for sale at current market values would be 1.67 billion euros because of the slump in Italian bond prices.

The bank's shares have plunged since a sell-off in Italian assets began in early July and with government bond yields soaring to new record highs.

The stock price fell 19 percent last week alone, although it has bounced back in the past two trading sessions. It closed up 3.5 percent on Tuesday at 1.20 euros.

Intesa, which carried out a 5-billion euro capital increase earlier this year, said its core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio stood at 10.2 percent of assets at the end of September, unchanged from the end of June and one of the highest in Italy.

Taking into account tougher requirements by the European Banking Authority the core Tier 1 ratio would be 9.2 percent, Intesa said, still making it the only one among Italy's five lenders that does not need to raise additional capital.

The bank said it had liquid assets of 83 billion euros, and that at the end of October it had raised 40 billion euros, equal to its medium and long-term maturities for this year, including 25 billion euros from the retail market.

Passera reiterated that the bank could do without wholesale markets -- from which Italian banks have been effectively shut out because of the debt crisis -- for the whole of next year as it could rely on retail funding.

The bank also said that in early November it had refinancing agreements worth 18.5 billion euros with the ECB to improve funding costs, down from 20 billion euros in June. ($1=0.727 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich and Hans-Juergen Peters)