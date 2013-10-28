MILAN Oct 28 The board of Compagnia di San Paolo, a banking foundation which is the top shareholder of Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo, has unanimously rejected the resignation of its chief Sergio Chiamparino, it said on Monday.

Chiamparino had tendered his resignation after being notified he was under investigation over alleged irregularities by the city council of Turin when he was the city's mayor.

Chiamparino said last week he is "totally serene", always acted in the interest of the city council and is ready to cooperate with magistrates. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Silvia Aloisi)