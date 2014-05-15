BRIEF-Dah Sing Financial FY net profit HK$1.89 billion
* FY net interest income HK$3.66 billion versus HK$3.35 billion
MILAN May 15 Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo said on Thursday it was still waiting for Ukraine's central bank to approve the sale of its local subsidiary Pravex-Bank to CentraGas Holding, a unit of Ukraine-based Group DF, for 74 million euros.
Asked by an analyst on a conference call whether the sale, announced in January, was going ahead despite turmoil in the country, he said: "There has been no deal-breaker during this period. We are still waiting for approval from the central bank."
He said his bank's exposure to Ukraine and Russia was "really not significant."
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 21 Airbnb, the online marketplace for short-term lodging, is expanding its business in China, hoping to spur growth in the world's most populous country and a major tourist destination.