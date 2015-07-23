MILAN, July 23 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is looking to sell its Accedo consumer credit unit by the end of 2015 as part of a multi-year plan to shed non-core assets, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

The deal could be worth around 400 million euros ($439 million), one of the sources said.

Intesa Sanpaolo aims to sell both the unit, which grants loans guaranteed by a portion of the debtors' salary, and a 4-billion euro loan portfolio.

It would keep a network of financial advisers, the sources said, adding talks between the bank and potential buyers were already underway.

One source said investment funds Apollo Global Management and Lone Star were the front-runners. Investment managers Vaerde Partners and Christofersson Robb & Company are also in the running, the source said.

The second source mentioned also Fortress Investment Group among suitors.

Fortress declined to comment. Apollo, Vaerde and Christofersson were not available for a comment. ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Massimo Gaia, writing by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)