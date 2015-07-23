MILAN, July 23 Italy's biggest retail bank
Intesa Sanpaolo is looking to sell its Accedo consumer
credit unit by the end of 2015 as part of a multi-year plan to
shed non-core assets, two sources close to the matter said on
Thursday.
The deal could be worth around 400 million euros ($439
million), one of the sources said.
Intesa Sanpaolo aims to sell both the unit, which grants
loans guaranteed by a portion of the debtors' salary, and a
4-billion euro loan portfolio.
It would keep a network of financial advisers, the sources
said, adding talks between the bank and potential buyers were
already underway.
One source said investment funds Apollo Global Management
and Lone Star were the front-runners. Investment
managers Vaerde Partners and Christofersson Robb & Company are
also in the running, the source said.
The second source mentioned also Fortress Investment Group
among suitors.
Fortress declined to comment. Apollo, Vaerde and
Christofersson were not available for a comment.
($1 = 0.9112 euros)
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro and Massimo Gaia, writing by
Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)