MILAN Dec 3 The European Central Bank
should lend to European banks for longer and broaden the rules
on assets it accepts as collateral against its funds, the
chairman of top Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo's
management board said on Saturday.
ECB President Mario Draghi said this week the central bank
was aware of the difficulties that European banks faced due to
tight funding markets and the scarcity of eligible collateral.
In a commentary published in Italian financial daily Il Sole
24 Ore on Saturday, Intesa's Andrea Beltratti said banks could
continue to lend to companies only if they were able to secure
medium and long-term funding.
The sovereign debt crisis in Europe has locked the region's
lenders out of wholesale funding markets.
"It is therefore desirable that the ECB should significantly
lengthen the maturity of loans to European banks and widen the
criteria to accept assets as guarantee," Beltratti wrote.
The chief executive of rival lender UniCredit also
highlighted worries about funding when he met ECB officials last
month, calling for Italian banks to be given wider access to ECB
borrowing.
Economists say the next steps from the ECB at its Dec. 8
policy meeting could include an offer to lend banks as much cash
as they want for two or three years because market financing
beyond two years is prohibitively expensive; and a relaxation of
the rules governing the collateral.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by James Jukwey)