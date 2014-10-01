Oct 1InTiCa Systems AG :

* Said on Tuesday Chairman of the Board of Directors, Walter Brueckl, is stepping down on Dec. 31

* Said Gregor Wasle has been appointed to Board of Directors of InTiCa Systems AG with effect from Jan. 1

* Said Wasle will be spokesman for Board of Directors and will assume responsibilities currently held by Walter Brueckl

