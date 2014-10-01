Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 1InTiCa Systems AG :
* Said on Tuesday Chairman of the Board of Directors, Walter Brueckl, is stepping down on Dec. 31
* Said Gregor Wasle has been appointed to Board of Directors of InTiCa Systems AG with effect from Jan. 1
* Said Wasle will be spokesman for Board of Directors and will assume responsibilities currently held by Walter Brueckl
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)