Aug 21 Intica Systems AG : * Says publishes interim report on H1 2014 * Says H1 group sales increased slightly to EUR 19.7 million (H1 2013: EUR 19.5

million) * Says H1 group earnings improved 14.2% to EUR 0.41 million (H1 2013: EUR 0.36

million) * Says outlook for fiscal 2014 confirmed * Says H1 group EBIT slipped slightly from EUR 0.7 million to EUR 0.6 million * Still expects the group to report sales of around EUR 43 million and an EBIT

margin of around 3.5% for 2014 * Says orders on hand amounted to around EUR 37 million as of June 30, 2014 * Says group EBITDA dropped 7.7% to EUR 2.8 million in the first six months of

2014 (H1 2013: EUR 3.0 million)