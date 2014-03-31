Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
HONG KONG, March 31 Intime Retail (Group) Co Ltd said Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would invest HK$5.37 billion ($692.25 million) in the Chinese department store operator and form a joint venture to develop online-to-offline (O2O) business.
Intime will issue 220.54 million shares at HK$7.5335 each and HK$3.71 billion worth of convertible bonds to a unit of Alibaba, the Hong Kong-listed company said in a filing to the stock exchange on Monday.
The pair will form a joint venture to develop shopping malls, department stores and supermarkets related to online-to-offline business in China, Intime said.
($1 = 7.7573 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.
MEXICO CITY, March 10 Wal-Mart de Mexico, Mexico's biggest retailer, on Friday said that the country's antitrust regulator had approved the sale of its Suburbia chain of clothing stores to department store operator Liverpool.