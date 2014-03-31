* Alibaba to buy $214 mln of Intime Retail shares, $478 mln
in convertible bonds
* Purchase adds to more than $2.7 bln of deals from Alibaba
in recent months
* Alibaba, Intime Retail to launch online-to-offline venture


By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, March 31 China's Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd agreed to invest $692 million in a Chinese
department store operator as the e-commerce giant looks to bring
the benefits and convenience of online shopping to customers who
visit real bricks-and-mortar stores.
Alibaba, whose businesses will come under investor scrutiny
ahead of the group's planned mega IPO in the United States this
year, said it will buy $214 million worth of shares in Hong
Kong-listed Intime Retail (Group) Co Ltd.
It also agreed to acquire $478 million of convertible bonds,
which would give Alibaba a 26.1 percent stake in the department
store operator once the bonds are converted into shares in three
years.
In recent months Alibaba has gone on a shopping spree,
spending more than $2.7 billion to expand into media, chat
services and mapping technology.
The expansion has encroached on the turf of social
networking giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, which has in
turn made inroads into Alibaba's territory with its partnership
with China's No.2 online retailer JD.com.
The purchases come as Alibaba starts its preparations for an
initial public offering set to be the biggest-ever technology
listing, surpassing Facebook Inc's $16 billion listing in
2012.
Intime will issue 220.54 million shares at HK$7.5335 each
and HK$3.71 billion worth of convertible bonds to a unit of
Alibaba, the department store operator said in a filing to the
Hong Kong stock exchange on Monday.
As part of the investment, Alibaba and Intime will form a
joint venture to develop online-to-offline, or O2O, business in
shopping malls, department stores and supermarkets in China.
Alibaba will own about 80 percent of the venture, with Intime
controlling the rest.
O2O businesses seek to benefit from the meteoric rise of
smartphone use in China and can help turn a search into a
shopping trip or meal based on the user's location.
Shares in Intime surged as much as 17 percent shortly after
the market open on Monday, following a trend of Hong Kong-listed
companies whose shares gained sharply after receiving
investments from Alibaba.
The gains were short-lived, with Intime reversing course and
losing as much as 11.4 percent by mid-morning as investors
digested details of the purchase, in which Alibaba offered to
buy the stock at a 13.7 percent discount to its last traded
price on March 26.
Appliance maker Haier Electronics Group Ltd soared
20 percent in December after Alibaba unveiled plans to invest
$361 million.
ChinaVision Media Group more than tripled earlier
in March after Alibaba agreed to buy a controlling stake for
$804 million to gain access to TV and movie content.
