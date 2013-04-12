NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. commodities brokerage
INTL FCStone Inc said on Thursday its INTL Hanley unit
has expanded its precious metals team by adding Peter Thomas and
Thomas Garland as senior traders focusing on its North American
precious metals trading business.
Thomas and Garland are joining INTL Hanley from a
Chicago-based metals firm, where they developed two precious
metals electronic trading systems, the firm said in a statement.
The two systems are INTL Bullion Cart, which allows traders
to acquire precious metals via a web-based interface, and INTL
Tornado Precious Metals Trading System, which traders can use to
hedge their price risk.
INTL Hanley is a proprietary option market-making firm. In
2010, INTL FCStone acquired Hanley Group Ltd to become INTL
Hanley.