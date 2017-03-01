BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail REIT executes contract to divest Gladstone Square
* Executed a contract to divest Gladstone Square for $31.5 million
March 1 Consumer credit lender International Personal Finance Plc's (IPF) full-year pretax profit fell 20.2 percent, hurt by lower income from the home credit business, its biggest unit, and higher investment in its digital platform.
* Profit before tax dropped to 92.6 million pounds ($114.49 million) in 2016 from 116.1 million pounds a year earlier.
* Statutory profit before tax fell 7.5 percent to 92.6 million pounds.
* Revenue rose 1.2 percent to 755.9 million pounds, but number of customers fell 1.6 percent to 2.5 million.
* IPF said it now appeared more likely that implementation of Poland's proposed rules to cap non-interest costs on consumer loans would not be enacted until the second half of the year.
* "We expect the competitive and regulatory environment to remain challenging," CEO Gerard Ryan said
($1 = 0.8088 pounds) (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
