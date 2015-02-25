(Adds CEO quotes, details, share movement)

By Noor Zainab Hussain

Feb 25 International Personal Finance Plc said on Wednesday its growth in Eastern Europe slowed in the final weeks of 2014 due to intensifying competition from payday lenders and banks, especially in Poland and the Czech Republic.

However, the company's chief executive said the lender was now largely back on track and ready to face a widely expected interest rate cut in Poland.

IPF's total loans fell 2.7 percent to 1.02 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) in the year ended Dec. 31, while loans in its largest markets, Poland and Lithuania, fell 2 percent including the impact of currency movements.

IPF's shares were down 2.8 percent at 454.5 pence at 0955 GMT.

"The slowdown that we saw at the end of the fourth quarter bled over into early 2015, but by February of this year we felt we were largely back on track," Chief Executive Gerard Ryan told Reuters.

IPF, which has 2.6 million customers, said it expected the market environment in Poland to remain challenging.

Polish central bank head Marek Belka said last week that economic indicators showed a cut in interest rate was possible.

"We expect more cuts and we'll be ready to deal with them when they come," Ryan said.

An interest rate cut of 0.25 percentage points would equate to lost profit of about 1 million pounds if the cut was passed on to borrowers, he said.

Apart from Poland, the Czech Republic and Lithuania, IPF operates in Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Mexico.

IPF reported a 4.6 percent rise in full-year pretax profit to 123.5 million pounds ($191.3 million) before exceptional items. Revenue rose 4.9 percent to 783.2 million pounds.

($1 = 0.6455 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)