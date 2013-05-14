NEW YORK May 14 Mid-sized U.S. commodities
brokerage INTL FCStone Inc said on Tuesday it plans to
buy online commodities exchange Cleartrade Exchange in its first
major push into Asia and a sign it wants to harness potential
growth from regulatory reform.
The deal ends Singapore-based Cleartrade's three-month
search for an investor to fund expansion and comes as
commodities futures brokers seek ways to boost profits as lower
trading volumes and intense competition stymie growth.
Following its launch three years ago as an online market for
over-the-counter freight derivatives, Cleartrade has broadened
into commodities, including energy and metals.
It now has 43 commodity contracts and connects to major
clearing houses LCH.Clearnet, Singapore Exchange Ltd
and Norwegian freight and energy clearer NOS Clearing ASA.
For INTL FCStone, the deal is its first big expansion into
the burgeoning Asian market. A purchase is also in line with the
company's previous efforts to grow through acquisitions.
It comes after its foray into metals derivatives trading
just 18 months ago when it snapped up MFGlobal's former metals
team and its membership in the London Metal Exchange.
Cleartrade also gives it exposure to the potentially
lucrative online commodities market as more over-the-counter
trading shifts onto screens and cleared markets due to extensive
regulatory reform in the United States and G20 countries.
That may bring some relief to the U.S. broker, which has
overhauled operations to comply with complex regulatory changes.
While greater regulatory oversight will see commodities
catch up with other financial markets, the costs have been high
as brokers struggle with lower trading volumes and tight
margins, Sean O'Connor, chief executive at INTL FCStone, said
last week.
"Dodd Frank is a reality. We've spent over a year preparing,
it's been expensive, time consuming and a frustrating process
which I think we've come through very well," he said in a
conference call to discuss second-quarter to end-March results.
Quarterly net income sank almost 90 percent from the
previous quarter and 38 percent from a year earlier due to lower
trading volumes from the core agricultural customer base.
Terms of the Cleartrade deal were not disclosed and
completion is subject to final stages of due diligence and
fulfillment of certain conditions.