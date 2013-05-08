BRIEF-Genworth Financial says stockholders adopted deal with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
NEW YORK May 8 INTL FCStone Inc. saw net income in its second quarter to end-March sink almost 40 percent as trading volume and revenue fell at the mid-size U.S. commodity broker.
Net income was down 38 percent to $1.5 million from $2.4 million in the same three months last year as operating revenues fell 2 percent to $117 million, it said on Wednesday.
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
WASHINGTON, March 7 Kiekert AG, which makes car locks and door latches for auto makers, has agreed to plead guilty to bid rigging and to pay a $6.1 million fine, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.