* Says has made good start to 2012, expects "controlled growth" this year

* Full year pre-tax profits up 9 pct to record 100.5 mln stg

* Dividend up 13 percent to 7.1 pence (Adds comments from executive, analyst, updates shares)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Feb 29 Emerging markets lender International Personal Finance posted record annual profit as customer numbers grew and was confident of more progress despite the current economic uncertainty.

The company, which operates in central and eastern Europe as well as Mexico, said pretax profit for the year ended December 2011 rose by 9 percent from the previous year to 100.5 million pounds ($159.2 million).

According to Thomson Reuters Starmine, the average profit forecast was 100.9 million pounds.

International Personal Finance's customer base grew by 9 percent to 2.4 million, with profits at its Poland operation rising by 35 percent to 66 million pounds, while the amount of credit issued by the company also rose by 12 percent.

Gerard Ryan will take over as the company's chief executive in April, and he was upbeat over the prospects for the business, stating that International Personal Finance could quickly adapt to any economic downturn by tightening its credit controls.

"I'm pretty optimistic," he said, adding that International Personal Finance expected 2012 to be a year of "controlled growth."

The company said 2012 had begun well, with good sales growth and stable credit quality.

"The outlook statement is relatively upbeat," said Shore Capital analyst Gary Greenwood, who kept a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares in International Personal Finance, which raised its full-year dividend by 13 percent to 7.1 pence, edged lower by 0.5 percent to 223 pence in morning trade. At that price, the company has a market capitalisation of around roughly million pounds.

($1 = 0.6314 British pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan)