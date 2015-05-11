Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BANGKOK May 11 Thailand's largest telecoms group Intouch Holdings said on Monday its first-quarter net profit rose 7 percent due to contributions from mobile, satellite and international businesses.
Net profit was 4.1 billion baht ($122 million) for the January-March quarter, versus 3.83 billion a year earlier, it said in a statement.
Intouch, 41.62 percent owned by Aspen Holdings Ltd, a wholly owned unit of Singapore's Temasek Holdings, maintained its growth forecast of revenue from sales and services of between 5 and 7 percent this year, it said. ($1 = 33.70 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by David Holmes)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order