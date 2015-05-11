BANGKOK May 11 Thailand's largest telecoms group Intouch Holdings said on Monday its first-quarter net profit rose 7 percent due to contributions from mobile, satellite and international businesses.

Net profit was 4.1 billion baht ($122 million) for the January-March quarter, versus 3.83 billion a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Intouch, 41.62 percent owned by Aspen Holdings Ltd, a wholly owned unit of Singapore's Temasek Holdings, maintained its growth forecast of revenue from sales and services of between 5 and 7 percent this year, it said. ($1 = 33.70 Baht)

