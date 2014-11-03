Nov 3 Intracom Holdings SA

* Says its subsidiary Intracom Defense Electronics signs two new export agreements in USA for Patriot valued at 3 million dollars

* Says first deal for sale of Patriot systems to the USA army, to be completed by Sep. 2015

* Says the new agreements will cover Phalanx systems too

* Says second deal for Phalanx units to Raytheon, to be completed by March 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1xRFUqD

