BRIEF-Ascent Resources Utica Holdings and Aru Finance to offer $1.5 bln of senior unsecured notes
* Ascent Resources Utica Holdings- co, Aru Finance intend to offer $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in two series due in 2022 and 2025
Nov 3 Intracom Holdings SA
* Says its subsidiary Intracom Defense Electronics signs two new export agreements in USA for Patriot valued at 3 million dollars
* Says first deal for sale of Patriot systems to the USA army, to be completed by Sep. 2015
* Says the new agreements will cover Phalanx systems too
* Says second deal for Phalanx units to Raytheon, to be completed by March 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1xRFUqD
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Ascent Resources Utica Holdings- co, Aru Finance intend to offer $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes in two series due in 2022 and 2025
* Allergan announces availability of restasis multidose™ (cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion) 0.05 pct -- the first fda-approved preservative free prescription eye drop available in a multidose bottle
* Savanna reiterates rejection of the inadequate value of the Total offer and support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: