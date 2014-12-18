Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 18 Intracom Holdings SA :
* Announces completion of transfer of the remaining 49 percent of Intracom Telecom to investors in Dubai for 47 million euros ($57.69 million)
* Says 35 million euros are payable in cash and 12 million euros in assets
Source text: bit.ly/1z8xGPw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)