Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 9 Intracom Holdings SA :
* Announces election of Mr. Athanasios Kotsis as Chairman of the Board of Directors by its subsidiary Intrasoft International
* Announces appointment of Mr. Alexandros Manos as CEO for its subsidiary Intrasoft International
Source text: bit.ly/1BUeDpZ
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order