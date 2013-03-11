March 11 Intrade, an online prediction market
that allows spectators to bet on subjects ranging from
entertainment to elections, said it had ceased trading on its
website immediately due to circumstances that may include
"financial irregularities" and require further investigation.
Intrade made the announcement on its website and said the
company had closed and settled all open contracts as of the
close of business on Sunday, March 10.
"With sincere regret we must inform you that due to
circumstances recently discovered we must immediately cease
trading activity on www.intrade.com," the company said in the
statement.
Intrade, based in Dublin, Ireland, said that these
circumstances might include "financial irregularities" and that
the company would conduct an investigation in the coming weeks.
Like other online prediction markets, Intrade allows users
to buy or sell shares that represent the likelihood of an event
occurring.
The company said in November that it would no longer accept
U.S. customers because of what it called legal and regulatory
pressures, after the U.S. commodities regulator sued the
exchange's owner for allowing unauthorised trading by U.S.
customers.
(Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang in Syndey; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)