UPDATE 2-Trump names Ohlhausen as acting chair of Federal Trade Commission
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican on the Federal Trade Commission, has been named the FTC's acting chairman, the agency said on Wednesday.
Dec 6 Software maker Synchronoss Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it would buy technology provider Intralinks Holdings Inc for $821 million in cash.
Synchronoss' offer of $13 per share represents a 15.4 percent premium to Intralinks' Monday close.
Synchronoss also said it would divest a portion of its activation business to Sequential Technology International LLC for $146 million.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican on the Federal Trade Commission, has been named the FTC's acting chairman, the agency said on Wednesday.
* AT&T CFO says going to be careful with DirecTV Now expectations - conf call
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Thirteen Democratic senators on Wednesday asked AT&T Inc to explain how its planned $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc is in the public interest, as the company hopes to avoid a review of the deal by the primary U.S. telecommunications agency.