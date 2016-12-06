Dec 6 Software maker Synchronoss Technologies Inc said on Tuesday it would buy technology provider Intralinks Holdings Inc for $821 million in cash.

Synchronoss' offer of $13 per share represents a 15.4 percent premium to Intralinks' Monday close.

Synchronoss also said it would divest a portion of its activation business to Sequential Technology International LLC for $146 million.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)