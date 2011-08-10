BRIEF-Vanguard Group reports 6.45 pct passive stake in Square Inc - SEC filing
* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 6.45 percent passive stake in Square Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects paragraph 5 to clarify that Q2 net income was $7,000 and not $7 million)
* Q2 adj EPS $0.10 vs est $0.10
* Q2 rev $53.3 mln vs est $52.3 mln
* Received subpoena from SEC
* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.11-$0.13 vs est $0.14
* Sees Q3 rev $54-$56 mln vs est $54.9 mln
Aug 9 Web-based software provider IntraLinks Holdings Inc's second-quarter revenue topped market expectations as sales at its mergers and acquisitions unit jumped 29 percent, but it forecast a third-quarter profit below estimates.
Separately, in a regulatory filing, the company said it received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requesting some documents related to its business from Jan 1 through the present.
For the third quarter, IntraLinks, which provides secure online spaces for conducting financial transactions, discussing acquisitions and exchanging documents, expects to report an adjusted profit of 11-13 cents a share on revenue of $54-$56 million.
Analysts, on an average were looking for a profit of 14 cents a share and revenue of $54.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter net profit was about $7,000, or break even on a per share basis, compared with a net loss of $3.9 million, or $1.78 per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, IntraLinks, which went public last year, earned 10 cents a share, in line with market expectations.
Revenue rose by a fifth to $53.3 million, against estimates of $52.3 million.
Shares of the company closed at $12.16 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore)
