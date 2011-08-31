ATHENS Aug 31 Net profit at Greece's Intralot (INLr.AT), the world's second-largest lottery systems provider, dropped 59 percent in the second quarter due to lower foreign exchange gains, the company reported on Wednesday.

Net profit dropped to 6.3 million euros, above an average forecast of 4.3 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company had foreign exchange gains of 0.6 million euros in the second quarter, down from 10.4 million euros in the same period last year.

Intralot, which supplies gaming platforms and operates sports betting and video lotto machines in about 50 countries, is the technology vendor for Greek betting monopoly OPAP (OPAr.AT).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization(EBITDA) fell 8.6 percent to 33.6 million euros ($48,5 million), in line with analysts forecasts.

Group sales fell 8.8 percent to 285.5 million euros, with the year-earlier figures boosted by World Cup Soccer revenues. The figure was broadly in line with market expectations. ($1 = 0.693 Euros) (Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Will Waterman)