BRIEF-Pultegroup CEO Ryan Marshall's 2016 total compensation was $3.8 mln vs $2.5 mln in 2015
* Executive chairman Richard Dugas' FY 2016 total compensation $16.74 million versus $7.94 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
LONDON Nov 19 Mans Larsson, founder of hedge fund Makuria Investment Management, said shares in Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems and Services may triple in value over the next 12 to 18 months.
Larsson, the former head of the London office at Canyon Capital Advisors who launched his own fund last year, said Intralot is a good business with predictable cash generation and is available at attractive valuation.
The "company is now at an inflection point" where it is entering "a harvesting phase", Larsson told the Sohn Investment Conference in London on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar and Simon Jessop; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Executive chairman Richard Dugas' FY 2016 total compensation $16.74 million versus $7.94 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
* First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Inc - files for mixed shelf of upto $60 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Declared cash distribution to holders of units of beneficial interest of $0.047230 per unit, down from previous month - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mqdaKR] Further company coverage: