Dec 11 Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems And Services SA :

* Announces successful transition of National Lottery of Ireland to Intralot Ireland central system and terminals

* Says Intralot Ireland has been selected for maintainance and support to Premier Lotteries Ireland, who have earlier won the operation of the National Lottery of Ireland for the next 20 years Source text: bit.ly/1zzwiUF

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)