BRIEF-China Meheco unit to set up medicine unit in Hubei
* Says its controlling pharmaceutical unit plans to use 10 million yuan to set up a medicine unit in Hubei
Sept 5 Intrasense SA :
* Said on Thursday that it has signed two contracts in the United-States for a total value of $200,000
* Said New York Medical Imaging Associates has choses Myrian Expert VL to optimise its workflow
* Said hospital in Boston has also chosen Myrian
* Said Pulmonx has extended its contract with Intrasense to equip additionel plants in the framework of a clinical trial for FDA approval
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"
* To conevene AGM on March 30 to discuss board proposal of cash dividend of 5 fils per share for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: