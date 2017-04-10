April 10 Ski resorts operator Aspen Skiing Co
LLC and private equity firm KSL Capital Partners LLC will buy
Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc for about $1.5 billion,
including debt, Intrawest said on Monday.
Intrawest's best known ski properties include Stratton
Mountain in Vermont, Mont Tremblant in Quebec and Steamboat in
Colorado.
It also owns mountain resorts, adventure retreats and real
estate across the United States and Canada.
Citing sources, Reuters reported on Sunday that Intrawest
would announce its sale on Monday to a ski resort operator
backed by buyout firm KSL Capital.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)