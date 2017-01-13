Jan 13 Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc, the owner of some of the most popular ski resorts in North America, is working with investment banks to explore a sale, people familiar with the matter said this week.

Intrawest, which is majority-owned by private equity firm Fortress Investment Group LLC, is at the initial stages of reaching out to potential buyers, including buyout firms, the people said. There is no certainty that a deal will occur, the people added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Fortress declined to comment, while Intrawest did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Greg Roumeliotis in New York, Additional reporting by Lauren Hirsch in New York; editing by Diane Craft)