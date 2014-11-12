Nov 12 Intrepid Aviation Ltd, an aircraft
leasing company, filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to
raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering of common
stock.
The Stamford, Connecticut-based company listed Goldman
Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank Securities among its
underwriters. (1.usa.gov/1sEyWBp)
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva)