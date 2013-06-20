BRIEF-Weisman Group dissolves stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime
* Weisman Group Llc dissolves share stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc as of February 28 - sec filing
MELBOURNE, June 20 Shareholders of Intrepid Mines on Thursday backed their board to try to win back rights to a $5 billion copper and gold project in Indonesia that the company lost last year, defeating a plan to oust the board, spokesmen for both sides said.
"There is a single point that a majority of shareholders that voted appear to have failed to grasp: this Board failed to protect shareholders from predictable and manageable risks faced by every foreign investor in Indonesia or similar emerging markets," Hong Kong-based Quantum Pacific, which called for the ouster, said in a statement.
At stake is an 80 percent interest in the Tujuh Bukit project, which Intrepid lost last year when its Indonesian partners transferred the leases for the project into a new company, now controlled by Indonesian tycoon Edwin Soeryadjaya. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Weisman Group Llc dissolves share stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc as of February 28 - sec filing
MADRID, March 6 Spanish house builder Neinor Homes said on Monday it intended to list up to 60 percent of its share capital on the Spanish stock exchange in the country's first market flotation of a residential developer in a decade.
* Emerging market buyout fund Actis raises $2.75 billion for fourth energy fund