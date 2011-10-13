* Expects Q3 production of 165,000-175,000 tons

* Sees average net realized sales price of $485-$495/ton (Follows alerts)

Oct 13 Intrepid Potash Inc forecast a drop in third-quarter potash sales, hurt by weather-related issues.

The fertilizer maker sees producing 165,000-175,000 tons of potash and selling 185,000-195,000 tons in the quarter.

In the third quarter last year, sales were 221,000 tons and production 166,000 tons.

The Denver-based company said it expected average net realized sales price for potash sold during the quarter to be about $485-$495 per ton. Last year, it was $343 per ton.

The company primarily produces potash, a mineral used as a key fertilizer by farmers throughout the world.

Intrepid's shares closed at $27.71 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)