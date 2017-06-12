BRUSSELS, June 12 Private equity fund Nordic
Capital gained EU antitrust approval on Monday to buy Sweden's
Intrum Justitia after pledging to sell overlapping debt
collection and debt purchase businesses in five neighbouring
countries.
The concession came after the European Commission voiced
concerns about the strong market position of both Intrum
Justitia and Nordic Capital-owned Lindorff, both of which have
the scale to serve large customers in the banking, utility and
telecoms sectors.
"In order to address the competition concerns identified by
the Commission, Nordic Capital offered to divest the whole of
the debt collection and debt purchasing businesses of Lindorff
in Denmark, Estonia, Finland and Sweden, and the whole of the
debt collection and debt purchasing business of Intrum Justitia
in Norway," the EU competition enforcer said.
Debt purchasing typically involves the transfer of a
creditor's debt portfolios to the debt purchaser which in most
cases collect the debt themselves.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)