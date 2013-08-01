Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON Aug 1 Intu Properties, which owns some of Britain's largest malls, said its adjusted net asset value per share fell to 377 pence in June from 392 pence in December, due to the costs of a financial restructuring and equity placing.
The company, whose properties include the Trafford Centre in Manchester and Lakeside in Essex, southern England, said the weak retail climate was continuing to hit its performance but its well-located centres made it more resilient than others.
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.