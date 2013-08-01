LONDON Aug 1 Intu Properties, which owns some of Britain's largest malls, said its adjusted net asset value per share fell to 377 pence in June from 392 pence in December, due to the costs of a financial restructuring and equity placing.

The company, whose properties include the Trafford Centre in Manchester and Lakeside in Essex, southern England, said the weak retail climate was continuing to hit its performance but its well-located centres made it more resilient than others.