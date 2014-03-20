BRIEF-Ardagh's Coulson says IPO price attracted 'top quality' investor base
* says believes IPO priced at 'right level'; company was keen to bring on right type of investors
LONDON, March 20 UK shopping centre owner Intu Properties on Thursday said it aimed to raise 500 million pounds ($831.4 million) through a rights issue to help fund the acquisition of two shopping centres and a retail park.
Intu is issuing two new shares for every seven existing shares, at 180 pence each. That represents a discount of 42.5 percent to the closing price of 313.2 pence on March 19.
The company is buying the retail centres from Westfield . One of the shopping centres, Merry Hill, is part-owned by Australian asset manager QIC, which has a 50 percent stake.
Merrill Lynch International, UBS and HSBC are acting as joint bookrunners. Intu did not name the underwriter.
($1 = 0.6014 British Pounds) (Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Erica Billingham)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 15 Two private equity consortia vying for control of German generic drugmaker Stada have lined up funding to back their rival takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt.
FRANKFURT, March 15 The two private equity consortia vying for Stada have made binding takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt, paving the way for a deeper look into the German generic drugmaker's books, several people familiar with the matter said.