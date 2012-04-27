April 27 Intuit Inc, the maker of tax preparation software TurboTax, said it agreed to buy Demandforce, a software-as-a-service application provider, for $423.5 million in cash.

"Demandforce sits at the sweet spot of Intuit's small- and medium-sized businesses customer base and is consistent with our goal to help our customers save time and make money," said Kiran Patel, the executive vice president and general manager of Intuit's Small Business Group. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)