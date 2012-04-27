Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
April 27 Intuit Inc, the maker of tax preparation software TurboTax, said it agreed to buy Demandforce, a software-as-a-service application provider, for $423.5 million in cash.
"Demandforce sits at the sweet spot of Intuit's small- and medium-sized businesses customer base and is consistent with our goal to help our customers save time and make money," said Kiran Patel, the executive vice president and general manager of Intuit's Small Business Group. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)